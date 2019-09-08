Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Holder Cypress Funds Decreased Its Position by $4.51 Million as Market Value Rose; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Raised Holding in Colfax (CFX) as Stock Value Declined

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 1.44M shares traded or 25.30% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 1193.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 24,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 26,914 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $798,000, up from 2,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 1.35 million shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, E&G Advsr Lp has 0.17% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 7,350 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 108 shares or 0% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 34,100 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 65,704 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 64,273 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 28,097 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 29,200 shares. Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.46% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 788,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 18,550 shares. Daiwa Gp owns 4,510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited, a New York-based fund reported 1.48M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 152,922 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 0.28% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 11,875 shares. Fmr Ltd Com reported 77,156 shares stake.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $97.31M for 16.87 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 11,458 shares to 346,708 shares, valued at $36.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 18,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,264 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc Class A (NYSE:ZTS).