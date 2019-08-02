XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Reaches $72.00 After 6.00% Up Move; Neuberger Berman Group Has Boosted Ngl Energy Partners Units Mlp (NGL) Stake

The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 11.03% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 1.76 million shares traded or 27.38% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13FThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $6.62 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $76.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:XPO worth $397.26 million more.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Ngl Energy Partners Units Mlp (NGL) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Ngl Energy Partners Units Mlp (NGL)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 250,000 shares with $3.51M value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Ngl Energy Partners Units Mlp now has $1.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 155,071 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. It has a 25.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to firms and government agencies.

Among 9 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 438,023 shares to 3.58 million valued at $379.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 21,987 shares and now owns 631,675 shares. Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $363,143 activity. $363,143 worth of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was bought by KRIMBILL H MICHAEL.