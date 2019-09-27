XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) EPS Estimated At $1.07; Diodes Has 1.11 Sentiment

Diodes Inc (DIOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.59, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 93 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 84 sold and reduced positions in Diodes Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 40.30 million shares, up from 40.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Diodes Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 65 Increased: 59 New Position: 34.

Analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report $1.07 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 20.22% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. XPO’s profit would be $98.64M giving it 16.48 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, XPO Logistics, Inc.’s analysts see -16.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $70.53. About 256,400 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA

Among 4 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. XPO Logistics has $7800 highest and $65 lowest target. $71’s average target is 0.67% above currents $70.53 stock price. XPO Logistics had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, August 5. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Raymond James. Oppenheimer maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating.

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.50 billion. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. It has a 24.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to firms and government agencies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold XPO Logistics, Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.16 million shares or 4.63% less from 74.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 323,163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 87 shares. Hightower has invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 21,198 shares. Lagoda Invest L P reported 132,775 shares or 8.9% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 259 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 31,000 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0% or 1,536 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). California Employees Retirement Systems has 139,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 123,288 shares stake. Highland Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 25,451 shares stake. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 0.03% or 27,479 shares. Korea reported 5,500 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability has 16,764 shares.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do XPO Logistics, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XPO) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “XPO Inching Way Back Into The M&A Game, Jacobs Tells Analysts – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Be Fooled by the Numbers: XPO Logistics Is Still a Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Wins Contract with JD Sports to Create an Integrated Warehousing, Transport and E-commerce Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Honored by Raytheon with EPIC Supplier Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Miniature Automotive MOSFETs from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Increased Power Density – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Diodes (DIOD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “High-Reliability Quartz Crystals from Diodes Incorporated Withstand Harsh Conditions in Automotive Applications – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. It has a 16.03 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.68 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $39.77M for 12.84 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Zpr Investment Management holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated for 31,048 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 329,083 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Investment Services Llc has 1.29% invested in the company for 52,061 shares. The Connecticut-based Pettee Investors Inc. has invested 0.6% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 88,259 shares.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 170,999 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers