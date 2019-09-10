XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) and Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Comparing side by side

Both XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) and Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) are each other’s competitor in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics Inc. 59 0.40 N/A 2.76 24.48 Radiant Logistics Inc. 6 0.28 N/A 0.27 20.64

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Radiant Logistics Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than XPO Logistics Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. XPO Logistics Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8% Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

XPO Logistics Inc.’s current beta is 2.39 and it happens to be 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Radiant Logistics Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

XPO Logistics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Radiant Logistics Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Radiant Logistics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XPO Logistics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for XPO Logistics Inc. and Radiant Logistics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Radiant Logistics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XPO Logistics Inc. has a -6.62% downside potential and a consensus price target of $69.8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of XPO Logistics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Radiant Logistics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.07% of XPO Logistics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 27.81% are Radiant Logistics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XPO Logistics Inc. 0.48% 18.2% 0.52% 8.8% -29.5% 18.3% Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.37% -13.13% -17.44% 11.59% 39.34% 29.18%

For the past year XPO Logistics Inc. has weaker performance than Radiant Logistics Inc.

Summary

XPO Logistics Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Radiant Logistics Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. Its Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to corporations and government agencies. The company offers its services to customers in various industries, such as high tech, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, life sciences, healthcare, medical equipment, agriculture, and food and beverage. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions. The company offers its services to the consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.