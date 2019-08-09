Xpo Logistics Com Stk (XPO) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Cut Its Position by $4.91 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Martin & Company Lowered Its Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) by $547,840

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 115,787 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc Com Stk (XPO) by 45.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 92,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 112,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, down from 205,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 969,608 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc Com Stk (NYSE:DY) by 43,563 shares to 157,984 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor Decor Hold by 115,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 31.99 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity.