Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) Holding Held by Apollo Management Holdings Lp; Walt Disney Company (DIS) Market Value Rose While Stack Financial Management Boosted Stake

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 132,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 117,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 300,438 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 67,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 234,640 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.05 million, up from 167,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $136.88. About 3.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 34,964 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation reported 94,930 shares. Vanguard accumulated 10.09M shares. Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 41,936 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.25% or 153,836 shares. 65,500 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Oppenheimer And has 0.11% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 77,111 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP has 0.05% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Fil Limited has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Carroll Associate holds 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 74 shares. Cannell Peter B & Company owns 16,365 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 6,700 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 38,122 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% stake.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH) by 1.07M shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 570,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baupost a buyer of XPO Logistics – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about XPO Logistics Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The LTL “Oligopoly” Drives On – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Extends UK Partnership with Arco – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.