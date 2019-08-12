Xperi (XPER) to pay $0.20 on Sep 17, 2019; Portland General Electric Company (POR) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Portland GE (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland GE had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, April 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Mizuho. See Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) latest ratings:

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:XPER) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Xperi Corp’s current price of $20.46 translates into 0.98% yield. Xperi Corp’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 256,959 shares traded. Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) has risen 33.86% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical XPER News: 19/03/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Connected Radio Platform Successfully Completes RadioDNS Certification; 29/05/2018 – Xperi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Audio Technology Integrated in LG Electronics’ Latest Ultra HD TV Line; 23/04/2018 – Eric Cohen Joins lnterDigital as Chief Development Officer; 03/05/2018 – XPERI 1Q REV. $65.5M; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 21/05/2018 – Xperi Announces Procedural Ruling in Samsung ITC Investigation; 22/03/2018 – Xperi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xperi ‘BB-‘ Rating Otlk To Stable From Negative; 17/05/2018 – XPERI to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold Portland General Electric Company shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 34,300 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 16,002 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,045 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Lc has 0.13% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc reported 7,939 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 152,447 shares. 22,046 are owned by Brinker Capital. Howland Mngmt holds 0.75% or 178,382 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 4.02M shares. Amer Grp Inc owns 57,065 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.40 million are held by Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Co. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 364,874 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 18,540 shares. Scout Invs holds 0.6% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 565,352 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 154,907 shares.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 412,681 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Portland General Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Portland General Electric Co (POR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Allakos Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Renewable Energy Quote That Investors Can’t Afford to Miss – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $4.96 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 24.88 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line.