Xperi (XPER) to pay $0.20 on Sep 17, 2019; Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Sentiment Is 2.14

Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 62 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 29 sold and decreased their holdings in Dynavax Technologies Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 47.68 million shares, up from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dynavax Technologies Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 22 Increased: 45 New Position: 17.

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:XPER) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Xperi Corp’s current price of $19.75 translates into 1.01% yield. Xperi Corp’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 188,975 shares traded. Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) has risen 33.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical XPER News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xperi ‘BB-‘ Rating Otlk To Stable From Negative; 03/05/2018 – XPERI CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 28/03/2018 – S&P REVISES XPERI CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 03/05/2018 – Xperi 1Q Loss $33M; 29/05/2018 – Xperi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Xperi Announces Procedural Ruling in Samsung ITC Investigation; 21/05/2018 – XPERI: RULING APPEARS TO TERMINATE ITC INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – XPERI CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $65.5 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – XPERI: RULING ON SAMSUNG ITC INVESTIGATION ON VENUE, NOT MERIT

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $974.48 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. It has a 32.01 P/E ratio. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company has market cap of $284.73 million. The Company’s product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies.

The stock increased 0.92% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 1.55M shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Dynavax; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation for 1.71 million shares. Bain Capital Public Equity Management Llc owns 1.26 million shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab has 0.24% invested in the company for 285,000 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Endurant Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 41,288 shares.