Xperi (XPER) to pay $0.20 on Sep 17, 2019; Atlas Financial Holdings Has 0.63 Sentiment

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (AFH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 15 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 24 reduced and sold their stakes in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 6.03 million shares, down from 8.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Atlas Financial Holdings Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 15 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:XPER) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Xperi Corp’s current price of $19.30 translates into 1.04% yield. Xperi Corp’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 605,422 shares traded or 39.53% up from the average. Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) has risen 33.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical XPER News: 03/05/2018 – Exclusive DTS:X Audio Solution Integrated in the G7ThinQ, LG Electronics’ Newest Mobile Phone; 03/05/2018 – Xperi 1Q Loss/Shr 67c; 03/05/2018 – XPERI CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $65.5 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Connected Radio Platform Successfully Completes RadioDNS Certification; 02/05/2018 – DTS Connected Radio API Now Available For Automotive Integration; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Audio Technology Integrated in LG Electronics’ Latest Ultra HD TV Line; 03/05/2018 – XPERI CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 28/03/2018 – S&P REVISES XPERI CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $952.28 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. It has a 31.28 P/E ratio. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. for 845,925 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Llc owns 96,196 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.13% invested in the company for 599,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Ariel Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.69 million shares.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.06 million. The companyÂ’s automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on the light commercial vehicle sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.0022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3399. About 127,178 shares traded. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) has declined 95.10% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AFH News: 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 06/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH); 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Atlas; 07/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH); 07/05/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings 1Q Net $5.53M; 15/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings Reschedules 2017 Fourth Quarter Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – ATLAS FINANCIAL – EXPECTS TO WRITE IN EXCESS OF $300 MLN IN PREMIUMS IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Atlas Fincl Holdings Reschedules 2017 4Q Fincl Results; 02/04/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr $4.48; 07/05/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings Sees 2018 Exceeding EPS $2