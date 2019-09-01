Xperi Corporation (XPER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT), both competing one another are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi Corporation 22 2.17 N/A 0.05 444.79 Trio-Tech International 3 0.31 N/A 0.48 6.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xperi Corporation and Trio-Tech International. Trio-Tech International appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Xperi Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Trio-Tech International.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7% Trio-Tech International 0.00% 7.9% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

Xperi Corporation has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Trio-Tech International’s 1.54 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xperi Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Trio-Tech International which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Xperi Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trio-Tech International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99% of Xperi Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.6% of Trio-Tech International are owned by institutional investors. Xperi Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.12% of Trio-Tech International’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xperi Corporation -3.74% 3.74% -13.28% 0.76% 33.86% 16.1% Trio-Tech International 3.46% 11.71% 6.03% 14.55% -33.2% 35.77%

For the past year Xperi Corporation has weaker performance than Trio-Tech International

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Xperi Corporation beats Trio-Tech International.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The companyÂ’s Testing Services segment provides stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel displays magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end semiconductor test equipment comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. Trio-Tech International primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.