Xperi Corporation (XPER) and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Comparison side by side

Both Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi Corporation 20 0.51 48.30M 0.05 444.79 Teradyne Inc. 55 1.99 169.00M 2.31 24.16

Table 1 demonstrates Xperi Corporation and Teradyne Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Teradyne Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Xperi Corporation is currently more expensive than Teradyne Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xperi Corporation and Teradyne Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi Corporation 245,302,183.85% 1.3% 0.7% Teradyne Inc. 307,161,032.35% 28.2% 16.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that Xperi Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teradyne Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xperi Corporation. Its rival Teradyne Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Xperi Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teradyne Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xperi Corporation and Teradyne Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 0% respectively. About 2.1% of Xperi Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Teradyne Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xperi Corporation -3.74% 3.74% -13.28% 0.76% 33.86% 16.1% Teradyne Inc. -3.81% 14.13% 14.34% 51.03% 28.94% 77.6%

For the past year Xperi Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Teradyne Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Teradyne Inc. beats Xperi Corporation.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The companyÂ’s System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.