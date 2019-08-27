Xperi Corporation (XPER) and Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Comparing side by side

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi Corporation 22 2.25 N/A 0.05 444.79 Photronics Inc. 9 1.17 N/A 0.50 19.26

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xperi Corporation and Photronics Inc. Photronics Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Xperi Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Photronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7% Photronics Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Xperi Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.42. Photronics Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xperi Corporation are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Photronics Inc. has 2.7 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xperi Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Photronics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99% of Xperi Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 97.5% of Photronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Xperi Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Photronics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xperi Corporation -3.74% 3.74% -13.28% 0.76% 33.86% 16.1% Photronics Inc. -3.41% 11.59% 3.33% -10.42% 9.43% -0.52%

For the past year Xperi Corporation has 16.1% stronger performance while Photronics Inc. has -0.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Xperi Corporation beats Photronics Inc.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.