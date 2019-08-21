Xperi Corporation (XPER) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99% of Xperi Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.64% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Xperi Corporation has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Xperi Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.30% 0.70% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Xperi Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi Corporation N/A 22 444.79 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Xperi Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Xperi Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Xperi Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.11 2.74

As a group, Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies have a potential upside of 49.15%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Xperi Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xperi Corporation -3.74% 3.74% -13.28% 0.76% 33.86% 16.1% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Xperi Corporation has weaker performance than Xperi Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

Xperi Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Xperi Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.34 Quick Ratio. Xperi Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xperi Corporation’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.42 shows that Xperi Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xperi Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Xperi Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Xperi Corporation’s competitors beat Xperi Corporation.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.