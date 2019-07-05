Xperi Corporation (XPER) and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Comparing side by side

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) are two firms in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi Corporation 22 2.59 N/A -0.11 0.00 IPG Photonics Corporation 144 5.85 N/A 6.71 21.69

Demonstrates Xperi Corporation and IPG Photonics Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7% IPG Photonics Corporation 0.00% 15.9% 13.7%

Risk & Volatility

Xperi Corporation has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IPG Photonics Corporation on the other hand, has 1.93 beta which makes it 93.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xperi Corporation's Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IPG Photonics Corporation are 8.5 and 6.5 respectively.

Analyst Recommendations

Xperi Corporation and IPG Photonics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, IPG Photonics Corporation’s consensus target price is $180, while its potential upside is 15.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xperi Corporation and IPG Photonics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 68.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of Xperi Corporation shares. Competitively, 14.7% are IPG Photonics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xperi Corporation -3.18% -2.9% 5.41% 67.94% 11.64% 29.31% IPG Photonics Corporation -8.23% -13.98% -2.55% 5.65% -42.45% 28.5%

For the past year Xperi Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than IPG Photonics Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors IPG Photonics Corporation beats Xperi Corporation.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.