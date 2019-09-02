Xperi Corporation (XPER) and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Comparing side by side

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi Corporation 22 2.17 N/A 0.05 444.79 ASML Holding N.V. 201 0.00 N/A 6.05 36.83

Table 1 highlights Xperi Corporation and ASML Holding N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ASML Holding N.V. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Xperi Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of ASML Holding N.V., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7% ASML Holding N.V. 0.00% 19.9% 11.5%

Volatility and Risk

Xperi Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.42. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1.23 beta and it is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xperi Corporation is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, ASML Holding N.V. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Xperi Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ASML Holding N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xperi Corporation and ASML Holding N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 17.2%. About 2.1% of Xperi Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are ASML Holding N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xperi Corporation -3.74% 3.74% -13.28% 0.76% 33.86% 16.1% ASML Holding N.V. -4.81% 3.65% 7.96% 25.75% 3.87% 43.18%

For the past year Xperi Corporation has weaker performance than ASML Holding N.V.

Summary

ASML Holding N.V. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Xperi Corporation.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. Its TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions. In addition, the company provides TWINSCAN NXT platform, which enables improved imaging and overlay; and NXE system, an optical technology that utilizes reflective mirrors, as well as installed base products and services. Further, it produces dual-stage design lithography systems. ASML Holding N.V. markets and sells its products through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.