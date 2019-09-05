XPEL (XPEL) Moves On Craig-Hallum Initiation with $15.0000 Target; HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO LTD. ORDINARY (HRELF) Shorts Up By 8.54%

Analysts at Craig-Hallum began coverage on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) in a a research report sent to investors and clients on Wednesday, 4 September. The company set a “Buy” rating on the $299.18 million market cap company.

HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO LTD. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HRELF) had an increase of 8.54% in short interest. HRELF’s SI was 6.58M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.54% from 6.06 million shares previously. With 7,600 avg volume, 866 days are for HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO LTD. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HRELF)’s short sellers to cover HRELF’s short positions. It closed at $2.63 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

XPEL, Inc. manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $299.18 million. The firm offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

More notable recent XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why XPEL, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:XPEL) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local manufacturer exits Toronto stock exchange to focus on Nasdaq – San Antonio Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tyson Foods, Box Inc, American Eagle, Navistar – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

The stock increased 8.31% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 290,982 shares traded or 298.23% up from the average. XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) has risen 34.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.37% the S&P500.

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the brand name of Haier in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $8.24 billion. It operates through four divisions: Washing Machine Business, Water Heater Business, Channel Services, and Logistics Business. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. The Washing Machine Business segment makes and sells washing machines.

More notable recent Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRELF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Renault – Why I Just Doubled Down – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Infineon Technologies Offers An Appealing Valuation Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Liontown Resources: The Toast Of The Town – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRELF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy for a Changing World – Investorplace.com” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fannie Mae to sweep $2.4B to Treasury – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.