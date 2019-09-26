XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) Reaches $11.90 After 4.00% Up Move; LG Display CO Ltd American Depository Shares (LPL) Sellers Increased By 3.24% Their Shorts

LG Display CO Ltd American Depository Shares (NYSE:LPL) had an increase of 3.24% in short interest. LPL’s SI was 3.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.24% from 3.64M shares previously. With 389,600 avg volume, 10 days are for LG Display CO Ltd American Depository Shares (NYSE:LPL)’s short sellers to cover LPL’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 98,006 shares traded. LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has declined 35.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.58% the S&P500. Some Historical LPL News: 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY 1Q OPER LOSS 98.32B WON, EST. PROFIT 12.72B WON; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS LCD PANEL PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO STABILIZE DURING SECOND QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – S.Korea’s LG Display looks up after posting first loss in 6 yrs; 10/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: 6.1-inch iPhone will use LG display found in G7 ThinQ; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Op Loss KRW98.32B Vs Op Pft KRW1.027T; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY 1Q LOSS 59.45B WON, EST. LOSS 9.48B WON; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS PANEL SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO GROW STARTING FROM THE SECOND QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – Paju LG Display Factory .. “Roof evacuation 10 people in the structure” (2); 24/04/2018 – LG Display reports first quarterly loss since 2016; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Loss KRW48.98B Vs Net KRW679.50B

The stock of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.82% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 73,780 shares traded. XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) has risen 34.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.37% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $310.44M company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $12.38 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:XPEL worth $12.42M more.

XPEL, Inc. manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $310.44 million. The firm offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode technology display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment.