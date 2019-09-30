XPEL Inc. (XPEL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Auto Parts company, XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of XPEL Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand XPEL Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have XPEL Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPEL Inc. 148,694,779.12% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares XPEL Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio XPEL Inc. 14.81M 10 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for XPEL Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XPEL Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 1.69 2.48

The potential upside of the peers is 30.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of XPEL Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XPEL Inc. -12.4% 23.38% 35.82% 18.41% 34.37% 5.96% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year XPEL Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

XPEL Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors XPEL Inc.’s competitors beat XPEL Inc.