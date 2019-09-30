XPEL Inc. (XPEL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Auto Parts company, XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of XPEL Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand XPEL Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have XPEL Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|XPEL Inc.
|148,694,779.12%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|91.51%
|42.08%
|9.32%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares XPEL Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|XPEL Inc.
|14.81M
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|215.38M
|235.36M
|16.35
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for XPEL Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|XPEL Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.11
|1.69
|2.48
The potential upside of the peers is 30.81%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of XPEL Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|XPEL Inc.
|-12.4%
|23.38%
|35.82%
|18.41%
|34.37%
|5.96%
|Industry Average
|5.39%
|14.55%
|40.20%
|50.39%
|47.24%
|56.42%
For the past year XPEL Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
XPEL Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors XPEL Inc.’s competitors beat XPEL Inc.
