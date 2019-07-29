XP Power Ltd (LON:XPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt; Mitcham Industries (MIND) SI Increased By 3.91%

In a note issued on Monday, 29 July, Peel Hunt reconfirmed their “Buy” rating on shares of XP Power Ltd (LON:XPP).

Mitcham Industries Inc (NASDAQ:MIND) had an increase of 3.91% in short interest. MIND’s SI was 45,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.91% from 43,500 shares previously. With 19,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Mitcham Industries Inc (NASDAQ:MIND)’s short sellers to cover MIND’s short positions. The SI to Mitcham Industries Inc’s float is 0.41%. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 12,325 shares traded. Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) has declined 1.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MIND News: 10/04/2018 – Mitcham 4Q Loss $7.76M; 27/03/2018 Mitcham Industries Announces Introduction of Towed Streamer Products; 07/05/2018 – INOVA announces delivery of Quantum nodal system to Mitcham Industries; 10/04/2018 – Mitcham 4Q Loss/Shr 66c; 10/04/2018 – MITCHAM INDUSTRIES – ANTICIPATE STRONGER YEAR FOR MARINE TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS SALES IN FISCAL 2019; 10/04/2018 – Mitcham 4Q Rev $10.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mitcham Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIND); 30/05/2018 – Mitcham Industries Announces Increase In Order Bookings

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, provides power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company has market cap of 402.16 million GBP. The firm offers AC-DC power supplies and DC-DC converters, as well as provides high voltage power supplies for original equipment manufacturers, research laboratories, and educational institutions. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. It serves healthcare, defense and avionics, and railway industries.

The stock increased 0.48% or GBX 10 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2090. About 546 shares traded. XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.45 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. It currently has negative earnings. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers.