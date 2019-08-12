XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

We are comparing XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 10.83 N/A -0.93 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see XOMA Corporation and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Tyme Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.39 beta which makes it 61.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for XOMA Corporation and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 61.59% for XOMA Corporation with average price target of $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.6%. Comparatively, 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.