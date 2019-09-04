XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

As Biotechnology companies, XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 12.77 N/A -0.93 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.49 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for XOMA Corporation and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility & Risk

XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation. Its rival TrovaGene Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. XOMA Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for XOMA Corporation and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

XOMA Corporation has an average target price of $26, and a 52.22% upside potential. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 629.17%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.