XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Since XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 13.15 N/A -0.93 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see XOMA Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of XOMA Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for XOMA Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential is 47.81% at a $26 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.6% of XOMA Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.