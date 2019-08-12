XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 10.88 N/A -0.93 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XOMA Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has XOMA Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown XOMA Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential is 60.79% at a $26 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.