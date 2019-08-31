XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 13.15 N/A -0.93 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for XOMA Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for XOMA Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential is 47.81% at a $26 consensus price target. On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 66.07% and its consensus price target is $28. The results provided earlier shows that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than XOMA Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year XOMA Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats XOMA Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.