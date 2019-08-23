XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 11.77 N/A -0.93 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.75 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XOMA Corporation and Pulmatrix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us XOMA Corporation and Pulmatrix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Volatility & Risk

XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. XOMA Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for XOMA Corporation and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation has a 48.57% upside potential and an average price target of $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XOMA Corporation and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 19.6%. Insiders held roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation beats Pulmatrix Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.