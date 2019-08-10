XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

We will be contrasting the differences between XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 11.26 N/A -0.93 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 10.49 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XOMA Corporation and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk & Volatility

XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.74 beta is the reason why it is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. XOMA Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for XOMA Corporation and PTC Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

XOMA Corporation’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 55.41%. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 1.91% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, XOMA Corporation is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year XOMA Corporation was more bullish than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats PTC Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.