XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 13.53 N/A -0.93 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.10 N/A -0.54 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.21 beta.

XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 43.65% and an $26 average target price. Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 12.36%. Based on the results given earlier, XOMA Corporation is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year XOMA Corporation was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XOMA Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.