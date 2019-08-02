XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 11.63 N/A -0.93 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 9.27 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.33 beta means XOMA Corporation’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

XOMA Corporation and Pfenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation has a 50.38% upside potential and a consensus price target of $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.6% of XOMA Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year XOMA Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Pfenex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.