XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 14.92 N/A -0.93 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.15 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XOMA Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows XOMA Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for XOMA Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 80.08% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year XOMA Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats XOMA Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.