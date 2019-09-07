XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

As Biotechnology companies, XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 13.53 N/A -0.93 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 620.73 N/A -3.83 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

XOMA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 12.2 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 43.65% and an $26 average target price. On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -9.85% and its average target price is $78.67. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, XOMA Corporation is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats XOMA Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.