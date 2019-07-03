XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 14 10.32 N/A -1.59 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights XOMA Corporation and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

XOMA Corporation and InflaRx N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential is 69.49% at a $26 average target price. Competitively the average target price of InflaRx N.V. is $6, which is potential 76.99% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that InflaRx N.V. seems more appealing than XOMA Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares and 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year XOMA Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors XOMA Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.