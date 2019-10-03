XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

We will be contrasting the differences between XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 18 -0.86 6.33M -0.93 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.05M -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XOMA Corporation and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 34,402,173.91% -62.7% -13.5% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 117,628,909.71% 0% -179.1%

Volatility and Risk

XOMA Corporation’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. XOMA Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.