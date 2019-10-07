XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 19 -0.83 6.33M -0.93 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.05M -86.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of XOMA Corporation and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 34,142,394.82% -62.7% -13.5% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 116,670,491.93% 0% -179.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.33 beta means XOMA Corporation’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XOMA Corporation and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 57.5%. Insiders held roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors XOMA Corporation beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.