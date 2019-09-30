XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 18 -0.86 6.33M -0.93 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XOMA Corporation and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 34,780,219.78% -62.7% -13.5% Forty Seven Inc. 406,258,503.40% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for XOMA Corporation and Forty Seven Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Forty Seven Inc. is $18, which is potential 169.87% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.6%. Competitively, 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats XOMA Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.