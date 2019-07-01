XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

We are contrasting XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 14 10.26 N/A -1.59 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XOMA Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Volatility & Risk

XOMA Corporation’s current beta is 2.23 and it happens to be 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 144.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

XOMA Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation has a consensus price target of $26, and a 70.49% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares and 52.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.41% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.