XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE)

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 11.24 N/A -0.93 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Demonstrates XOMA Corporation and Edge Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XOMA Corporation and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given XOMA Corporation and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 55.69% and an $26 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. Competitively, Edge Therapeutics Inc. has 5.63% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.