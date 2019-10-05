XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 18 -0.83 6.33M -0.93 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 50.58M -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of XOMA Corporation and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 34,327,548.81% -62.7% -13.5% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 887,368,421.05% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.33 beta means XOMA Corporation’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for XOMA Corporation and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 247.91% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 0.74% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors XOMA Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.