XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

As Biotechnology companies, XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 12.35 N/A -1.59 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Volatility and Risk

XOMA Corporation has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Chiasma Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation. Its rival Chiasma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. XOMA Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

XOMA Corporation and Chiasma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of XOMA Corporation is $26, with potential upside of 41.69%. Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average price target and a 116.00% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than XOMA Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.