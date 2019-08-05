XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 11.63 N/A -0.93 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for XOMA Corporation and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of XOMA Corporation and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Volatility and Risk

XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.5. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for XOMA Corporation and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 50.38% for XOMA Corporation with consensus target price of $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XOMA Corporation and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 21%. XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.