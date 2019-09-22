XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

We will be comparing the differences between XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 14.92 N/A -0.93 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.04 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XOMA Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of XOMA Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk & Volatility

XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 60.9% respectively. XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year XOMA Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors XOMA Corporation beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.