XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Contrasting side by side

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 11.08 N/A -0.93 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

In table 1 we can see XOMA Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows XOMA Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk and Volatility

XOMA Corporation’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 51.1 while its Quick Ratio is 51.1. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for XOMA Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 57.86% for XOMA Corporation with consensus target price of $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has stronger performance than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats XOMA Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.