XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Contrasting side by side

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 13.15 N/A -0.93 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights XOMA Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us XOMA Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 7.2 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given XOMA Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential is 47.81% at a $26 average price target. Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has an average price target of $136.83, with potential upside of 65.73%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that United Therapeutics Corporation seems more appealing than XOMA Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 0% respectively. XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.