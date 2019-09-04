XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 12.77 N/A -0.93 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 118.37 N/A -2.44 0.00

Demonstrates XOMA Corporation and Translate Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has XOMA Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation. Its rival Translate Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown XOMA Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$26 is XOMA Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 52.22%. On the other hand, Translate Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 122.46% and its average price target is $21. Based on the results shown earlier, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. Comparatively, Translate Bio Inc. has 31.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has stronger performance than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats XOMA Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.