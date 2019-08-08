XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 11.37 N/A -0.93 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has XOMA Corporation and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility and Risk

XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for XOMA Corporation and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 53.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.