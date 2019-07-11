XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparison side by side

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 14 11.66 N/A -1.59 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.25 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for XOMA Corporation and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us XOMA Corporation and MannKind Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.23 beta indicates that XOMA Corporation is 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. MannKind Corporation’s 2.49 beta is the reason why it is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. XOMA Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for XOMA Corporation and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 50.03% and an $26 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, which is potential 192.11% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XOMA Corporation and MannKind Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.2% and 30.5%. XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has weaker performance than MannKind Corporation

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.