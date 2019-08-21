XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparing side by side

Since XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 11.94 N/A -0.93 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.03 N/A -0.41 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

XOMA Corporation has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MannKind Corporation’s 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

XOMA Corporation has a consensus target price of $26, and a 46.48% upside potential. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s average target price is $3.33, while its potential upside is 197.32%. Based on the data delivered earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 27.4% respectively. About 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.