XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 12.42 N/A -1.59 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for XOMA Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is XOMA Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 40.85%. Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average target price and a -0.72% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, XOMA Corporation is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.2% and 43.4% respectively. About 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has weaker performance than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats XOMA Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.