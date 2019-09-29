XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparison side by side

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 18 -0.85 6.33M -0.93 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XOMA Corporation and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 34,856,828.19% -62.7% -13.5% KemPharm Inc. 2,419,246,298.79% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered XOMA Corporation and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively KemPharm Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.05, with potential upside of 55.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

KemPharm Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors XOMA Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.