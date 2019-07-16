XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of XOMA Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand XOMA Corporation has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have XOMA Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.70% -11.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares XOMA Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for XOMA Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

With consensus target price of $26, XOMA Corporation has a potential upside of 43.57%. The potential upside of the competitors is 133.02%. Based on the data given earlier, XOMA Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of XOMA Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has weaker performance than XOMA Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.23 shows that XOMA Corporation is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s competitors are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

XOMA Corporation does not pay a dividend.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.