XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Comparison side by side

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 14.15 N/A -0.93 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of XOMA Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk and Volatility

XOMA Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

XOMA Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 33.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. About 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats GlycoMimetics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.